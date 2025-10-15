Stay Ahead of the Game With Zions (ZION) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Zions (ZION) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.46 per share, reflecting an increase of 6.6% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $845.49 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.2%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Zions metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net interest margin' will likely reach 3.2%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3.0%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Efficiency Ratio' at 62.6%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 62.5% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Average balance - Total interest-earning assets' reaching $83.67 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $82.89 billion.

The consensus estimate for 'Total nonperforming assets' stands at $319.28 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $368.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Tier 1 leverage ratio' to come in at 8.6%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 8.6%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total nonaccrual Loan' should arrive at $314.40 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $363.00 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Total risk-based capital ratio' will reach 13.5%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 13.2% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio' to reach 11.1%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 11.4%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Noninterest Income' of $174.09 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $172.00 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Commercial account fees' will reach $46.36 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $46.00 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Other customer-related fees' should come in at $13.81 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $14.00 million in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Card fees' will reach $24.16 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $24.00 million.

Shares of Zions have experienced a change of -2.2% in the past month compared to the +1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ZION is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (ZION) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.