Stay Ahead of the Game With Yum (YUM) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Yum Brands (YUM) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.47 per share, indicating an increase of 7.3% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.96 billion, representing an increase of 7.4% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.8% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Yum metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Company sales' to reach $683.03 million. The estimate indicates a change of +10% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Franchise and property revenues' will reach $855.08 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Franchise contributions for advertising and other services' will likely reach $426.27 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- KFC Division- Franchise contributions for advertising and other services' stands at $162.06 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.5%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Number of restaurants - Franchise & License - KFC Division' at 32,384 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 30,684 .

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total restaurants - Taco Bell Division' of 8,816 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 8,594 .

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Number of restaurants - Company-owned - Taco Bell Division' reaching 525 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 491 .

It is projected by analysts that the 'Number of restaurants - Franchise & License - Taco Bell Division' will reach 8,291 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 8,103 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Total restaurants - Pizza Hut Division' to come in at 20,031 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 19,927 in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Number of restaurants - Total' should come in at 62,097 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 60,045 .

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Number of restaurants - Company-owned - KFC Division' should arrive at 481 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 459 .

Analysts predict that the 'System same-store sales - Taco Bell Division - YoY change' will reach 5.1%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 4.0%.

Shares of Yum have experienced a change of -8.1% in the past month compared to the +2.1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), YUM is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

