Stay Ahead of the Game With W.W. Grainger (GWW) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that W.W. Grainger (GWW) will announce quarterly earnings of $10.20 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 3.5% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $4.57 billion, increasing 6.1% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain W.W. Grainger metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Endless Assortment' reaching $945.46 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +14.2%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- High-Touch Solutions N.A.' at $3.63 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +6.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating earnings (losses)- Endless Assortment' will reach $83.34 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $72.00 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating earnings (losses)- High-Touch Solutions N.A.' will reach $620.56 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $600.00 million.

Over the past month, shares of W.W. Grainger have returned +2.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10% change. Currently, GWW carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.