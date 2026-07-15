Stay Ahead of the Game With W.R. Berkley (WRB) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that W.R. Berkley (WRB) will report quarterly earnings of $1.09 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 3.8%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $3.7 billion, exhibiting an increase of 1.7% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.2% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some W.R. Berkley metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues from non-insurance businesses' will likely reach $134.82 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.6% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Insurance service fees' will reach $33.62 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net premiums earned' stands at $3.16 billion. The estimate points to a change of +2% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net investment income' of $395.62 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.3% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Loss ratio - Total' to reach 63.3%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 63.1% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Expense Ratio - Total' will reach 28.7%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 28.5% in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Combined Ratio - Total' should come in at 92.0%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 91.6% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Loss ratio - Reinsurance & Monoline Excess' reaching 57.3%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 57.7% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Expense ratio - Reinsurance & Monoline Excess' to come in at 29.8%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 29.7%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Combined Ratio - Reinsurance & Monoline Excess' at 87.1%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 87.4%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Expense ratio - Insurance' will reach 28.5%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 28.3%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Loss Ratio - Insurance Segment' should arrive at 64.7%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 63.8%.

Over the past month, shares of W.R. Berkley have returned +5.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. Currently, WRB carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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