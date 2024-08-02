Stay Ahead of the Game With Wix.com (WIX) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Wix.com (WIX) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.32 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 4.8% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $433.61 million, increasing 11.2% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Wix.com metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Business Solutions' at $120.29 million. The estimate points to a change of +16.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Creative Subscription' will likely reach $313.18 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.1%.

The consensus estimate for 'Creative Subscriptions ARR' stands at $1,264,605.00 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1.16 billion.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total Bookings - Business Solutions' should come in at $125.13 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $104.57 million in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Bookings - Creative Subscription' of $314.65 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $293.93 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Non-GAAP Gross Profit- Business Solutions' will reach $35.58 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $28.81 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Non-GAAP Gross Profit- Creative Subscriptions' to reach $261.07 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $237.60 million.



Shares of Wix.com have demonstrated returns of -5.2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), WIX is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

