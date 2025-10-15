Stay Ahead of the Game With Wintrust (WTFC) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Wintrust Financial (WTFC) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.63 per share, indicating an increase of 6.5% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $681.43 million, representing an increase of 10.7% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.4% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Wintrust metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Efficiency Ratio' reaching 56.3%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 58.9% in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Interest Margin' will reach 3.5%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3.5% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Average balance - Total earning assets' to reach $63.50 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $57.27 billion.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Tier 1 leverage ratio' should come in at 9.6%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 9.4%.

Analysts expect 'Total Non-Interest Income' to come in at $122.13 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $113.15 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Net interest income - FTE' will reach $563.57 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $505.73 million in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Interest Income' at $558.27 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $502.58 million in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Service charges on deposit accounts' should arrive at $19.90 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $16.43 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Wealth management' will likely reach $37.10 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $37.22 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Mortgage banking' of $26.41 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $15.97 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating lease income, net' stands at $15.20 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $15.34 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, Wintrust shares have recorded returns of -0.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), WTFC will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period.

Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

