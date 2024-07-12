Stay Ahead of the Game With Wintrust (WTFC) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Wintrust Financial (WTFC) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $2.40 per share, reflecting an increase of 0.8% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $585.46 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.4%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Wintrust metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Efficiency Ratio' at 57.5%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 57.2% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Interest Margin' will reach 3.5%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3.6%.

Analysts forecast 'Average balance - Total earning assets' to reach $53.78 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $49.36 billion in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Leverage Ratio' will reach 9.5%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 9.3%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net interest income - FTE' will reach $468.35 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $449.97 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Total Non-Interest Income' stands at $118.70 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $113.03 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Interest Income' should arrive at $466.41 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $447.54 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Wealth management' of $35.02 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $33.86 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Mortgage banking' will likely reach $29.35 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $29.98 million.

Analysts expect 'Operating lease income, net' to come in at $14.23 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $12.23 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Service charges on deposit accounts' reaching $15.00 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $13.61 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Other Non-Interest Income' should come in at $21.22 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $20.67 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Over the past month, Wintrust shares have recorded returns of +11.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), WTFC will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

