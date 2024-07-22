Stay Ahead of the Game With Willis Towers Watson (WTW) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson (WTW) will report quarterly earnings of $2.28 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 11.2%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $2.26 billion, exhibiting an increase of 4.9% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Willis Towers Watson metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Segment Revenue' will likely reach $2.24 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.8%.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Health, Wealth and Career' to come in at $1.28 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.2%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Risk and Broking' at $958.08 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.5%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Reimbursable expenses and other' stands at $24.95 million. The estimate suggests a change of -43.3% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Segment Operating Income- Risk and Broking' to reach $158.86 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $145 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Segment Operating Income- Health, Wealth and Career' reaching $238.88 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $222 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Willis Towers Watson here>>>



Shares of Willis Towers Watson have experienced a change of +0.3% in the past month compared to the +0.4% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), WTW is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Free Report – 3 Stocks Sneaking Into Hydrogen Energy

Demand for clean hydrogen energy is projected to reach $500 billion by 2030 and grow 5-FOLD by 2050. No guarantees, but three companies are quietly getting the jump on their competition.

Zacks Investment Research is temporarily offering an urgent Special Report naming and explaining these emerging powerhouses primed to boom. Click below for Hydrogen Energy: 3 Industrial Giants to Ride the Next Renewable Energy Wave.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.