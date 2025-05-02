Stay Ahead of the Game With The Williams Companies (WMB) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (WMB) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.55 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 6.8% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $3.14 billion, increasing 13.4% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 4.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some The Williams Companies metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts predict that the 'Northeast G&P - Gathering volumes' will reach 4.31 Bcf/D. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 4.33 Bcf/D.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'West - NGL equity sales' should arrive at 6.00 millions of barrels of oil per day. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 6 millions of barrels of oil per day in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'West - Gathering volumes' to come in at 5.71 Bcf/D. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 5.75 Bcf/D in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Adjusted EBITDA- Other' of $108.41 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $74 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Adjusted EBITDA- Northeast G&P' will likely reach $495.34 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $504 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted EBITDA- Transmission and Gulf of Mexico' will reach $897.66 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $839 million.

Analysts forecast 'Adjusted EBITDA- West' to reach $366.14 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $328 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted EBITDA- Gas & NGL Marketing Services' at $119.41 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $189 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Modified EBITDA- Northeast G&P' reaching $491.69 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $504 million in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Modified EBITDA- Transmission and Gulf of Mexico' will reach $907.81 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $829 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Modified EBITDA- West' stands at $374.29 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $327 million in the same quarter last year.



