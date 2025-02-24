Stay Ahead of the Game With Western Midstream (WES) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Western Midstream (WES) to post quarterly earnings of $0.84 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 13.5%. Revenues are expected to be $906.72 million, up 5.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.9% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Western Midstream metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Throughput Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest for Natural Gas Assets per day' stands at 169.42 millions of cubic feet. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 172 millions of cubic feet in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Throughput for natural-gas assets per day - Total throughput' to reach 5,064.38 millions of cubic feet. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 5048 millions of cubic feet.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total throughput attributable to WES for natural-gas assets per day' should arrive at 4,894.96 millions of cubic feet. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 4876 millions of cubic feet.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Throughput for natural-gas assets per day - Equity Investment' should come in at 512.04 millions of cubic feet. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 489 millions of cubic feet in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Throughput for natural-gas assets per day - Delaware Basin' will reach 1,970.88 millions of cubic feet. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1704 millions of cubic feet.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Throughput for natural-gas assets per day - DJ Basin' will reach 1,428.82 millions of cubic feet. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1341 millions of cubic feet in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Throughput for produced-water assets per day - Delaware Basin' will likely reach 1,203.98 millions of barrels of oil. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1076 millions of barrels of oil.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Throughput for natural-gas assets per day - Other' reaching 1,152.64 millions of cubic feet. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 998 millions of cubic feet in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Throughput for crude-oil and NGLs assets per day - Delaware Basin' to come in at 256.34 millions of barrels of oil. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 225 millions of barrels of oil in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Throughput for crude-oil and NGLs assets per day - DJ Basin' will reach 89.57 millions of barrels of oil. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 81 millions of barrels of oil.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Throughput for crude-oil and NGLs assets per day - Equity investments' of 123.34 millions of barrels of oil. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 347 millions of barrels of oil.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Throughput for crude-oil and NGLs assets per day - Other' at 37.21 millions of barrels of oil. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 42 millions of barrels of oil in the same quarter last year.



Shares of Western Midstream have experienced a change of -2.9% in the past month compared to the -0.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), WES is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future.

