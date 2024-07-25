Stay Ahead of the Game With Welltower (WELL) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Welltower (WELL) will report quarterly earnings of $1 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 11.1%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.87 billion, exhibiting an increase of 12.5% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Welltower metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Interest income' will reach $65.30 million. The estimate indicates a change of +68.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Resident fees and services' at $1.40 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +21.2%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Rental income' should come in at $412.03 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.5%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Other income' stands at $17.50 million. The estimate points to a change of -79.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Depreciation and amortization' will reach $382.12 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $341.95 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Welltower here>>>



Shares of Welltower have experienced a change of +7.6% in the past month compared to the -0.3% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), WELL is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks’ Top 3 Hydrogen Stocks

Demand for clean hydrogen energy is projected to reach $500 billion by 2030 and grow 5-FOLD by 2050. Want in? Zacks has targeted 3 diversified titans that could lead the way to becoming hydrogen powerhouses.

One has crushed the market over the past 25 years – up +2,400% to +380%.

Another already has capital commitments of $15 billion for low carbon hydrogen products through 2027 alone.

Our third pick soared to 52-week highs in Q4 2023 and has raised its dividend every year for over a decade.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Welltower Inc. (WELL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.