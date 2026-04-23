Stay Ahead of the Game With Waste Management (WM) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Waste Management (WM) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.75 per share, indicating an increase of 4.8% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $6.29 billion, representing an increase of 4.6% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Waste Management metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Operating revenues- Recycling Processing and Sales' reaching $347.00 million. The estimate suggests a change of -9.6% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Operating revenues- WM Renewable Energy' should come in at $159.00 million. The estimate points to a change of +74.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Internal Revenue Growth - Period-to-Period Change - Total - As a % of Total Company' will reach 4.5%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 16.7%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Internal Revenue Growth - Period-to-Period Change - Internal revenue growth - As a % of Total Company' will reach 4.2%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3.5% in the same quarter last year.

Shares of Waste Management have demonstrated returns of -0.4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +9.7% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), WM is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Waste Management, Inc. (WM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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