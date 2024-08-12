Stay Ahead of the Game With Walmart (WMT) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Walmart (WMT) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.65 per share, indicating an increase of 6.6% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $168.43 billion, representing an increase of 4.2% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Walmart metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Membership and other income' should arrive at $1.47 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +8.6% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Walmart U.S.' to reach $114.59 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.4%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Net Sales' at $166.95 billion. The estimate points to a change of +4.2% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Walmart International' will reach $29.70 billion. The estimate points to a change of +7.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'U.S. comparable store sales (YoY change) - Walmart U.S. - Without Fuel Impact' stands at 3.5%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 6.4%.

Analysts predict that the 'Reported Sales Growth (YoY change) - Walmart International' will reach 7.7%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 13.3%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'U.S. comparable store sales (YoY change) - Sam's Club - Without Fuel Impact' reaching 4.0%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 5.5%.

Analysts expect 'U.S. comparable store sales (YoY change) - Total U.S. - Without Fuel Impact' to come in at 3.7%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 6.3% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net square footage - Total' will likely reach 1,053.47 Msq ft. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,049.89 Msq ft.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net square footage - Sam's Club' should come in at 80.53 Msq ft. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 80.2 Msq ft in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net square footage - Walmart U.S.' will reach 698.05 Msq ft. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 699.12 Msq ft in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Number of stores - Sam's Club' of 601. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 599.



Over the past month, Walmart shares have recorded returns of -1.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.5% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), WMT will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period.

Walmart Inc. (WMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

