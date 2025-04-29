Stay Ahead of the Game With Vulcan (VMC) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Vulcan Materials (VMC) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.80 per share in its forthcoming report, representing no change year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.68 billion, increasing 8.7% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Vulcan metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net sales- Aggregates' should arrive at $1.37 billion. The estimate points to a change of +6.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net sales- Concrete' will reach $186.98 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +26.1%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net sales- Asphalt' will reach $197.61 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Average unit sales price per ton - Aggregates (freight adjusted)' to come in at $21.93. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $20.59.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Unit shipments - Aggregates' will reach 48,615.59 KTon. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 48,100 KTon.

Analysts forecast 'Unit shipments - Asphalt mix' to reach 2,126.28 KTon. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 2,100 KTon in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Unit shipments - Ready-mixed concrete' will likely reach 1,050.74 KCuYd. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 800 KCuYd in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Average unit sales price per ton - Asphalt mix' reaching $81.15. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $77.83.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Average unit sales price per cubic yard - Ready-mixed concrete' at $186.66. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $182.73 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Gross profit- Aggregates' of $339.12 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $303.30 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Gross Profit- Asphalt' stands at $1.97 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $4.70 million in the same quarter last year.



Over the past month, Vulcan shares have recorded returns of +5.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.8% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), VMC will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

