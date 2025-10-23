Stay Ahead of the Game With Visa (V) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Visa (V) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.96 per share, indicating an increase of 9.2% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $10.61 billion, representing an increase of 10.3% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Visa metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Service revenue' will reach $4.63 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +10.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Data processing revenue' will likely reach $5.23 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +13.5% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Other revenue' will reach $1.18 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +22.3% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- International transaction revenue' will reach $3.86 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +11.3% year over year.

Analysts expect 'End of Period Connections - Total transactions' to come in at 67.68 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 61.51 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Payments volume - Total' to reach $3703.36 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $3409.00 billion.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Payments volume - CEMEA' should come in at $233.17 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $202.00 billion.

The consensus estimate for 'Payments volume - U.S.A' stands at $1775.98 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1650.00 billion.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Payments volume - Asia pacific' reaching $516.23 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $507.00 billion.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Payments volume - Canada' should arrive at $109.76 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $105.00 billion in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total volume' of $4286.02 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $4035.00 billion.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Payments volume - Europe' at $800.41 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $715.00 billion.

Visa shares have witnessed a change of +2% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.2% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), V is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

