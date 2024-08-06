Stay Ahead of the Game With Victory Capital (VCTR) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings (VCTR) will report quarterly earnings of $1.29 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 16.2%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $220.82 million, exhibiting an increase of 8.1% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 1.8% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Victory Capital metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Investment management fees' will reach $173.17 million. The estimate points to a change of +8.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Fund administration and distribution fees' will reach $47.67 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Ending Assets Under Management' to come in at $168.68 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $161.62 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Ending assets under management - Global/Non-U.S. Equity' should arrive at $18.34 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $15.39 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Ending assets under management - Solutions' stands at $57.94 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $55.84 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Ending assets under management - U.S. Large Cap Equity' of $13.74 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $12.17 billion.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Ending assets under management - U.S. Mid Cap Equity' should come in at $31.92 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $30.01 billion.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Ending assets under management - U.S. Small Cap Equity' reaching $15.62 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $15.66 billion.

Analysts forecast 'Ending assets under management - Alternative Investments' to reach $3.53 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $3.30 billion.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Ending assets under management - Money Market/ Short-term' will reach $3.26 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $3.15 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Ending assets under management - Fixed Income' will likely reach $24.32 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $26.10 billion.



Shares of Victory Capital have demonstrated returns of -3.6% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.7% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), VCTR is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (VCTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

