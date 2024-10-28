Stay Ahead of the Game With VICI Properties (VICI) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.56 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 3.7% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $958.94 million, increasing 6% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain VICI Properties metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Golf revenues' stands at $8.23 million. The estimate indicates a change of +10.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Other income' to reach $18.98 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.4%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Income from lease financing receivables and loans' reaching $416.57 million. The estimate suggests a change of +10.1% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Income from sales-type leases' will likely reach $515.89 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.1%.



View all Key Company Metrics for VICI Properties here>>>



Over the past month, VICI Properties shares have recorded returns of -3.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), VICI will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

