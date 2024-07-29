Stay Ahead of the Game With VICI Properties (VICI) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) to post quarterly earnings of $0.56 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 3.7%. Revenues are expected to be $956.61 million, up 6.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.2% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific VICI Properties metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Golf revenues' will reach $11.46 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.8% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Other income' to come in at $18.98 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.5% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Income from lease financing receivables and loans' will reach $410.21 million. The estimate suggests a change of +9.9% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Income from sales-type leases' reaching $518.22 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.6% from the year-ago quarter.



Over the past month, VICI Properties shares have recorded returns of +7.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), VICI will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

