Stay Ahead of the Game With V.F. (VFC) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that V.F. (VFC) will announce quarterly loss of -$0.22 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 8.3% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.67 billion, declining 4.9% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 1.6% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some V.F. metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Outdoor' will reach $836.22 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.9% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Active' at $659.39 million. The estimate suggests a change of -5.8% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue by Brand- The North Face' will reach $568.31 million. The estimate points to a change of +2% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue by Brand- Vans' of $467.17 million. The estimate indicates a change of -6.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue by Brand- Timberland' will likely reach $258.70 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue by Channel- Wholesale' should arrive at $966.51 million. The estimate suggests a change of -5.7% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue by Channel- Direct-To-Consumer (DTC)' stands at $719.19 million. The estimate points to a change of -0.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Geographic Revenue- Americas' to reach $940.14 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.3%.

Analysts expect 'Geographic Revenue- Europe/EMEA' to come in at $503.14 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -8.7%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Geographic Revenue- Asia-Pacific/APAC' reaching $266.90 million. The estimate points to a change of -1.8% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Segment profit (loss)- Active' should come in at $50.59 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $56.84 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, V.F. shares have recorded returns of +2.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), VFC will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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