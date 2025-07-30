Stay Ahead of the Game With Vertex (VRTX) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) will report quarterly earnings of $4.24 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 133.1%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $2.89 billion, exhibiting an increase of 9.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Vertex metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues by Product- Trikafta/Kaftrio' to reach $2.56 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.6%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues by Product- Other product revenues' of $179.78 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -8.5%.

Analysts predict that the 'Geographic Revenues- United States' will reach $1.77 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +9.5% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenues- Outside of the United States' should come in at $1.12 billion. The estimate points to a change of +8.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Shares of Vertex have experienced a change of +3.6% in the past month compared to the +3.4% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), VRTX is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

