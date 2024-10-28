Stay Ahead of the Game With Ventas (VTR) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Ventas (VTR) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.80 per share, indicating an increase of 6.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.21 billion, representing an increase of 5.1% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Ventas metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Rental income- Triple-net leased' will reach $149.95 million. The estimate suggests a change of -6.2% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Resident fees and services' will reach $830.66 million. The estimate points to a change of +10.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Depreciation and amortization' at $333.36 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $370.38 million in the same quarter last year.



Over the past month, shares of Ventas have returned +1.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% change. Currently, VTR carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

