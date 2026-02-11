Stay Ahead of the Game With Valmont (VMI) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Valmont Industries (VMI) will announce quarterly earnings of $4.95 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 28.9% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.05 billion, increasing 0.9% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Valmont metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Agriculture' to come in at $230.21 million. The estimate indicates a change of -16.7% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total Sales- Infrastructure' should come in at $820.69 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Sales- Agriculture' should arrive at $227.72 million. The estimate indicates a change of -18.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Infrastructure' will reach $818.97 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.6% year over year.

Shares of Valmont have experienced a change of +9% in the past month compared to the -0.3% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), VMI is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.