Stay Ahead of the Game With Vail Resorts (MTN) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Vail Resorts (MTN) to post quarterly loss of $4.28 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 27.8%. Revenues are expected to be $264 million, down 2.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 1.8% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Vail Resorts metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Revenue- Lodging net revenue' should arrive at $85.47 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3.6%.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Revenue- Mountain net revenue' stands at $176.90 million. The estimate points to a change of -2.3% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Revenue- Resort net revenue' will reach $257.70 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4.4%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Revenue- Mountain net revenue- Other' should come in at $66.78 million. The estimate points to a change of -2.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Revenue- Lodging net revenue- Managed condominium rooms' of $14.00 million. The estimate suggests a change of -1.3% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Revenue- Mountain net revenue- Retail/rental' will likely reach $25.42 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Revenue- Mountain net revenue- Dining' will reach $18.35 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.8% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Net Revenue- Mountain net revenue- Ski school' to come in at $9.99 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.4% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Revenue- Mountain net revenue- Lift' at $56.02 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4.6%.

Analysts predict that the 'Lodging - Managed condominium statistics - RevPAR' will reach $56.85. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $56.89 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Lodging - Owned hotel statistics - RevPAR' reaching $171.61. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $170.21 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Mountain - ETP' to reach $66.06. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $67.71.



Vail Resorts shares have witnessed a change of +4% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MTN is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

