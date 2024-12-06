Stay Ahead of the Game With Vail Resorts (MTN) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Vail Resorts (MTN) will report quarterly loss of $5.14 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 11.7%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $248.94 million, exhibiting a decline of 3.7% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Vail Resorts metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Revenue- Mountain net revenue' will reach $166.07 million. The estimate indicates a change of -3.7% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Revenue- Lodging net revenue' will reach $82.46 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.8%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Revenue- Resort net revenue' at $245.99 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3.3%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Revenue- Real estate' should come in at $0.89 million. The estimate indicates a change of -79.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Revenue- Mountain net revenue- Lift' to come in at $39.36 million. The estimate suggests a change of -13.3% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Revenue- Mountain net revenue- Retail/rental' reaching $29.83 million. The estimate points to a change of -10.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Revenue- Mountain net revenue- Dining' stands at $18.94 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Revenue- Mountain net revenue- Ski school' will likely reach $6.91 million. The estimate points to a change of -3.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Revenue- Mountain net revenue- Other' to reach $66.54 million. The estimate indicates a change of -2.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Lodging - Managed condominium statistics - RevPAR' should arrive at $55.21. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $50.78 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Lodging - Owned hotel statistics - RevPAR' will reach $164.25. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $158.97.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Mountain - ETP' of $63.01. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $68.98.



View all Key Company Metrics for Vail Resorts here>>>



Over the past month, shares of Vail Resorts have returned +9.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.2% change. Currently, MTN carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future.

Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

