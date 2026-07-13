Stay Ahead of the Game With U.S. Bancorp (USB) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that U.S. Bancorp (USB) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.28 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 15.3% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $7.62 billion, increasing 8.7% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.9% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific U.S. Bancorp metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total nonperforming assets' should arrive at $1.63 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1.68 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total nonperforming loans' will reach $1.57 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1.64 billion.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Average Balances - Earning assets' of $633.73 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $613.34 billion.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Book value per common share' at $38.68 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $35.06 .

Analysts forecast 'Efficiency Ratio' to reach 57.2%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 59.2%.

The consensus estimate for 'Tier 1 Capital Ratio' stands at 12.3%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 12.3% in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Leverage ratio' will likely reach 8.9%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 8.5%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Noninterest Income' will reach $3.28 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $2.92 billion.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net interest income (taxable-equivalent basis)' reaching $4.36 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $4.08 billion.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Mortgage banking revenue' should come in at $163.00 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $162.00 million.

Analysts expect 'Other- noninterest income' to come in at $128.08 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $192.00 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Interest Income' will reach $4.34 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $4.05 billion.

Over the past month, shares of U.S. Bancorp have returned +5.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. Currently, USB carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform. the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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U.S. Bancorp (USB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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