Stay Ahead of the Game With Urban Outfitters (URBN) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters (URBN) will report quarterly earnings of $0.81 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 17.4%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.29 billion, exhibiting an increase of 7.1% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.3% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Urban Outfitters metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts expect 'Net sales by brand- Urban Outfitters' to come in at $259.28 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4.1%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net sales by brand- Anthropologie' should come in at $555.70 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net sales by brand- Nuuly' will reach $103.98 million. The estimate points to a change of +33.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net sales- Wholesale operations' reaching $70.28 million. The estimate indicates a change of +16.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Number of stores - Retail Operations - Free People' will likely reach 236. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 199.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Number of stores - Total URBN' of 736. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 719 in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Number of stores - Retail Operations - Urban Outfitters' will reach 254. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 264.

Analysts predict that the 'Number of stores - Retail Operations - Anthropologie' will reach 242. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 238.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Comparable store sales - Retail Operations - YoY change' should arrive at 3.3%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 4.6%.

The consensus estimate for 'Comparable store sales - Retail Operations - Anthropologie - YoY change' stands at 5.1%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 10.4% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Comparable store sales - Retail Operations - Free People - YoY change' to reach 4.2%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 17.1% in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Number of stores - Retail Operations - Menus & Venues' at 9. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 9.



Over the past month, Urban Outfitters shares have recorded returns of +24.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +9.8% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), URBN will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

