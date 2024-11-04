Stay Ahead of the Game With Upstart (UPST) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly loss of $0.14 per share, reflecting a decline of 180% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $149.94 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.4%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Upstart metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Revenue from fees, net' to reach $155.07 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Revenue from fees, net- Platform and referral fees, net' reaching $121.69 million. The estimate points to a change of +8.2% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Revenue from fees, net- Servicing and other fees, net' should come in at $33.38 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.8%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Transaction Volume' will reach $1.3 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1.22 million.



Shares of Upstart have experienced a change of +17.4% in the past month compared to the +0.4% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), UPST is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

