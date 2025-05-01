Stay Ahead of the Game With Upstart (UPST) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) will report quarterly earnings of $0.19 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 161.3%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $200.74 million, exhibiting an increase of 57.1% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Upstart metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Revenue from fees, net' should arrive at $185.42 million. The estimate points to a change of +34.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Revenue from fees, net- Platform and referral fees, net' at $148.10 million. The estimate indicates a change of +42.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Revenue from fees, net- Servicing and other fees, net' will reach $37.57 million. The estimate indicates a change of +9.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Transaction Volume' to reach $1.9 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1.13 million in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Upstart here>>>



Shares of Upstart have demonstrated returns of +0.4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.7% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), UPST is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

