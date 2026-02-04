Stay Ahead of the Game With Unum (UNM) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Unum (UNM) will report quarterly earnings of $2.11 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 3.9%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $3.27 billion, exhibiting an increase of 1.4% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Unum metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Other income' to reach $78.22 million. The estimate points to a change of +8.6% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Net investment income' should come in at $493.10 million. The estimate suggests a change of -9.3% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Premium Income' will reach $2.70 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +2.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted Operating Revenue- Corporate Segment- Net investment income' at $22.05 million. The estimate indicates a change of +59.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Benefit Ratio - Unum US Group Life and Accidental Death & Dismemberment' reaching 69.7%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 66.7%.

Analysts predict that the 'Benefit Ratio - Colonial Life Segment' will reach 47.9%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 46.8% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Other Expense Ratio - Unum US Supplemental and Voluntary' should arrive at 22.5%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 22.7% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Other Expense Ratio - Unum US Group Life and Accidental Death & Dismemberment' to come in at 12.1%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 12.2% in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Benefit Ratio - Unum US Group Disability' will likely reach 62.3%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 60.4% in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Other Expense Ratio - Colonial Life Segment' stands at 19.5%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 19.0%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Other Expense Ratio - Unum US Segment' of 23.0%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 22.3% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Benefit Ratio - Unum US Segment' will reach 61.3%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 59.5% in the same quarter last year.

