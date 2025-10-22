Stay Ahead of the Game With Universal Health Services (UHS) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Universal Health Services (UHS) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $4.56 per share, reflecting an increase of 22.9% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $4.31 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.9%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Universal Health Services metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Revenues- Acute care hospital services' will reach $2.43 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +8.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Revenues- Behavioral health services' will reach $1.88 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.4%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Admissions - Behavioral health' reaching 125,542 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 121,421 .

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating Income- Behavioral Health Care Services' will likely reach $356.37 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $319.04 million in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating Income- Acute Care Hospital Services' at $223.16 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $199.87 million in the same quarter last year.

Shares of Universal Health Services have demonstrated returns of +6.2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), UHS is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

