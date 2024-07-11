Stay Ahead of the Game With UnitedHealth (UNH) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, UnitedHealth Group (UNH) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $6.68 per share, reflecting an increase of 8.8% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $98.95 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.5%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some UnitedHealth metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Products' should arrive at $11.65 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +9.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Services' to reach $9.25 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +6.8% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Investment and other income' of $1.04 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -6.6%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Premiums' will reach $77.04 billion. The estimate points to a change of +6.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating Statistics - Medical Care Ratio' at 84.2%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 83.2% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Customers - UnitedHealthcare - Total Commercial' reaching 29,083.36 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 27,175 thousand in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Customers - UnitedHealthcare - Commercial- Risk-based' to come in at 8,482.20 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 8,035 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Customers - UnitedHealthcare - Commercial- Fee-based' will likely reach 20,561.16 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 19,140 thousand.

The consensus estimate for 'Customers - UnitedHealthcare - Total Community and Senior' stands at 19,797.53 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 20,275 thousand in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Customers - UnitedHealthcare - Community and Senior - Medicare Advantage' will reach 7,866.97 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 7,590 thousand in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Customers - UnitedHealthcare - Community and Senior - Medicare Supplement (Standardized)' will reach 4,310.15 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 4,330 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Customers - UnitedHealthcare - Medicare Part D stand-alone' should come in at 3,106.38 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3,355 thousand.



Over the past month, shares of UnitedHealth have returned +1.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. Currently, UNH carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

