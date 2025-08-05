Stay Ahead of the Game With Under Armour (UAA) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Under Armour (UAA) will report quarterly earnings of $0.03 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 200%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.13 billion, exhibiting a decrease of 4.3% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Under Armour metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net revenues by product- Apparel' should arrive at $730.73 million. The estimate indicates a change of -3.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net revenues by product- Footwear' to come in at $286.42 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -7.7%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net revenues by product- Net Sales' at $1.09 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -6%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net revenues by product- Accessories' of $92.39 million. The estimate suggests a change of -0.2% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net revenues by product- License revenues' stands at $21.59 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.4% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net revenues by distribution channel- Wholesale' should come in at $663.75 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.5%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net revenues by distribution channel- Direct to Consumer' will reach $447.16 million. The estimate indicates a change of -6.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net revenues- North America' reaching $677.80 million. The estimate suggests a change of -4.4% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net revenues- Asia-Pacific' will reach $153.59 million. The estimate points to a change of -15.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net revenues- EMEA' will likely reach $244.35 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.7% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net revenues- Latin America' will reach $57.58 million. The estimate points to a change of -10.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Total Doors' to reach 443 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 441 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, shares of Under Armour have returned -3.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. Currently, UAA carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future.

Under Armour, Inc. (UAA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

