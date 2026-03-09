Stay Ahead of the Game With Ulta (ULTA) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Ulta Beauty (ULTA) to post quarterly earnings of $7.98 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 5.7%. Revenues are expected to be $3.83 billion, up 9.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.3% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Ulta metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total stores open at end of the quarter' will reach 1,509 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,445 .

Analysts predict that the 'Total gross square feet at end of the quarter' will reach 15653 millions of square feet. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 15110 millions of square feet.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Number of stores opened during the quarter' at 10 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 9 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net sales per average total square footage' reaching $245.40 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $230.81 .

Analysts expect 'Total stores open at beginning of the quarter' to come in at 1,500 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,437 .

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales by Primary Category - Services' should come in at 3.1%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3.0% in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales by Primary Category - Fragrance' will reach 19.0%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 17.0% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales by Primary Category - Haircare' of 19.0%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 19.0%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales by Primary Category - Cosmetics' will likely reach 37.0%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 36.0%.

Over the past month, Ulta shares have recorded returns of -6.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.7% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ULTA will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.