Stay Ahead of the Game With UiPath (PATH) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that UiPath (PATH) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.25 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 3.9% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $464.86 million, increasing 9.7% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific UiPath metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Licenses' stands at $201.71 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.1% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Professional Services and other' will reach $12.15 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +12.3%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Subscription services' of $251.01 million. The estimate suggests a change of +16.6% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'ARR' should come in at $1.85 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1.67 billion.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net New ARR' will reach $60.88 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $60.00 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Dollar based net retention rate' will reach 107.0%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 110.0%.

Over the past month, UiPath shares have recorded returns of -4.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PATH will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

UiPath, Inc. (PATH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

