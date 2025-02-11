Stay Ahead of the Game With Udemy (UDMY) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Udemy, Inc. (UDMY) will report quarterly earnings of $0.07 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 250%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $194.7 million, exhibiting an increase of 2.7% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Udemy metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Consumer' stands at $67.50 million. The estimate indicates a change of -9.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Enterprise' will reach $127.27 million. The estimate points to a change of +11% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Enterprise Segment - Total Customers' should arrive at 17,081. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 15,726.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Consumer Segment - Monthly average buyers' will likely reach 1.32 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1.37 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Enterprise Segment - Annual Recurring Revenue' of $524.38 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $466 million.



Over the past month, Udemy shares have recorded returns of -4.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), UDMY will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

Udemy, Inc. (UDMY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

