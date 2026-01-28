Stay Ahead of the Game With Tyson (TSN) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Tyson Foods (TSN) to post quarterly earnings of $1.01 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 11.4%. Revenues are expected to be $14.12 billion, up 3.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.5% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Tyson metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Sales- Chicken' will likely reach $4.11 billion. The estimate points to a change of +1.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Sales- Beef' will reach $5.64 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +5.7% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Sales- International/Other' should come in at $584.00 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Sales- Prepared Foods' should arrive at $2.59 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.8%.

Analysts forecast 'Sales- Pork' to reach $1.65 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.3%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)- Pork' reaching $53.68 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $59.00 million in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)- International/Other' of $33.69 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $30.00 million in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)- Prepared Foods' will reach $239.63 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $234.00 million.

Analysts expect 'Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)- Chicken' to come in at $349.27 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $368.00 million.

Tyson shares have witnessed a change of +11.1% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TSN is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN)

