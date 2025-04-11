Stay Ahead of the Game With Triumph Financial (TFIN) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Triumph Financial (TFIN) will report quarterly earnings of $0.06 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 57.1%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $104.5 million, exhibiting an increase of 3.4% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Triumph Financial metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Efficiency ratio' should arrive at 94.5%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 89.5%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total Noninterest Income' reaching $18.22 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $15 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Net Interest Income' to come in at $86.28 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $86.04 million in the same quarter last year.



Shares of Triumph Financial have demonstrated returns of -17.4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.1% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), TFIN is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

