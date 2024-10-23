Stay Ahead of the Game With TransMedics (TMDX) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that TransMedics (TMDX) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.28 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 333.3% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $114.22 million, increasing 71.9% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain TransMedics metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net revenue by OCS product- OCS Lung net revenue' should arrive at $4.71 million. The estimate indicates a change of +26.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net revenue by OCS product- OCS Liver net revenue' will reach $77.47 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +87.5%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net revenue by OCS product- OCS Heart net revenue' will reach $30.50 million. The estimate suggests a change of +60.9% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Geographic Revenues- United States' at $108.65 million. The estimate suggests a change of +82% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Geographic Revenues- All other countries' will likely reach $4.03 million. The estimate indicates a change of -6.2% from the prior-year quarter.



View all Key Company Metrics for TransMedics here>>>



Shares of TransMedics have experienced a change of -21.2% in the past month compared to the +2.7% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TMDX is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

