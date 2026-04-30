Stay Ahead of the Game With TransDigm (TDG) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that TransDigm Group (TDG) will report quarterly earnings of $9.32 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $0 million, exhibiting no change compared to compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some TransDigm metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net sales to external customers- Non-aviation' at $41.29 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net sales to external customers- Power & Control- Commercial and non-aerospace aftermarket' will reach $392.12 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +16.4%.

Analysts predict that the 'Net sales to external customers- Power & Control- Defense' will reach $596.15 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11.9%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net sales to external customers- Airframe- Commercial and non-aerospace OEM' of $322.19 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.6%.

Analysts forecast 'Net sales to external customers- Airframe- Defense' to reach $386.28 million. The estimate points to a change of +13.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net sales to external customers- Power & Control' reaching $1.27 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +14.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net sales to external customers- Airframe' will likely reach $1.10 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +9.4% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Net sales to external customers- Power & Control- Commercial and non-aerospace OEM' to come in at $280.74 million. The estimate indicates a change of +18% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net sales to external customers- Airframe- Commercial and non-aerospace aftermarket' should come in at $387.52 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'EBITDA- Power & Control' should arrive at $683.76 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $636.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'EBITDA- Non-aviation' will reach $21.78 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $16.00 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'EBITDA- Airframe' stands at $570.17 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $529.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, shares of TransDigm have returned -2.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +12.2% change. Currently, TDG carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Transdigm Group Incorporated (TDG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.