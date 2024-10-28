Stay Ahead of the Game With Tradeweb (TW) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tradeweb Markets (TW) will report quarterly earnings of $0.75 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 36.4%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $444.87 million, exhibiting an increase of 35.5% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 3.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Tradeweb metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue by Asset Class- Money Markets- Fixed' should arrive at $4.51 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.2% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue by Asset Class- Total Variable' to reach $314.75 million. The estimate indicates a change of +38.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue by Asset Class- Other' will reach $5.99 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue by Asset Class- Credit- Fixed' will reach $8.18 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue by Asset Class- Money Markets- Variable' of $27.84 million. The estimate indicates a change of +143.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Average Daily Volumes - Rates' will likely reach $1,234.61 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $853.32 billion in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Average Daily Volumes - Credit' stands at $37.64 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $29.94 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Average Daily Volumes - Equities' to come in at $21.92 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $18.93 billion.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Average Daily Volumes - Money Markets' at $797.59 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $522.08 billion in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Average Daily Volumes - Total' will reach $2,091.76 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1,424.26 billion in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Average variable fees per million dollars of volume - Credit' should come in at $43.56. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $43.26 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Average variable fees per million dollars of volume - Equities' reaching $15.55. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $15.50.



Shares of Tradeweb have experienced a change of +8.8% in the past month compared to the +2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), TW is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future.

