Stay Ahead of the Game With Tractor Supply (TSCO) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Tractor Supply (TSCO) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.83 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 2.5% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $4.63 billion, increasing 4.4% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 1.8% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Tractor Supply metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Number of stores - Petsense' at 206 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 207 .

Analysts predict that the 'Number of stores' will reach 2,658 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 2,542 .

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Number of stores - Tractor Supply' should arrive at 2,456 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 2,335 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Sales per selling square foot' will reach $111.28 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $111.67 .

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total selling square footage' will reach 42 millions of square feet. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 40 millions of square feet in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'New stores opened - Tractor Supply' stands at 18 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 24 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, shares of Tractor Supply have returned +0.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. Currently, TSCO carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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