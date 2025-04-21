Stay Ahead of the Game With Tractor Supply (TSCO) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Tractor Supply (TSCO) to post quarterly earnings of $0.37 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates no change from the year-ago quarter. Revenues are expected to be $3.56 billion, up 4.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Tractor Supply metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Number of stores - Petsense' stands at 209. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 202 in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Number of stores' will reach 2,526. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 2,435.

Analysts expect 'Number of stores - Tractor Supply' to come in at 2,317. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 2,233.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Selling Square Footage' of 39.80 Msq ft. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 38.14 Msq ft in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'New stores opened - Tractor Supply' to reach 22. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 17.

Analysts predict that the 'New stores opened - Petsense' will reach 2. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 4 in the same quarter of the previous year.



Over the past month, shares of Tractor Supply have returned -4.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.6% change. Currently, TSCO carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future.

