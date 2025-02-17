Stay Ahead of the Game With TPI Composites (TPIC) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that TPI Composites (TPIC) will announce quarterly loss of $0.39 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 244.4% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $368.13 million, increasing 24% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain TPI Composites metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Field service, inspection and repair services' reaching $10.73 million. The estimate points to a change of -14.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Wind blade, tooling and other wind related' will likely reach $352.59 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +25.1%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Estimated megawatts' will reach 2,588. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 2,632.

Analysts predict that the 'Sets' will reach 636. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 602 in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Utilization' should arrive at 91.8%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 87% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Manufacturing lines installed' stands at 34. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 37.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Dedicated manufacturing lines' will reach 34. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 37 in the same quarter last year.



Shares of TPI Composites have demonstrated returns of -15.4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), TPIC is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

