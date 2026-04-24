Stay Ahead of the Game With TotalEnergies (TTE) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.99 per share, reflecting an increase of 8.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $46.85 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 2.2%.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 12.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain TotalEnergies metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total Refinery Throughput per day' reaching 1,541.18 thousands of barrels of oil. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,549.00 thousands of barrels of oil in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Gas Production per day - Total' of 5661 thousands of cubic feet per day. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 5655 thousands of cubic feet per day in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Liquids Production per day - Total' to reach 1,543.45 thousands of barrels of oil. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1,516.00 thousands of barrels of oil in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Combined Liquids and Gas Production per day - Total' will reach 2584 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 2558 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted net operating income- Exploration & Production' should arrive at $2.32 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $2.45 billion.

Analysts expect 'Adjusted net operating income- Refining & Chemicals' to come in at $913.45 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $301.00 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Adjusted net operating income- Integrated Power' stands at $543.89 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $506.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Adjusted net Operating income- Integrated LNG' will likely reach $1.25 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1.29 billion.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted net operating income- Marketing & Services' will reach $290.00 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $240.00 million.

TotalEnergies shares have witnessed a change of +0.6% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +8.1% move. With a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), TTE is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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