Stay Ahead of the Game With Toll Brothers (TOL) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Toll Brothers (TOL) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $4.91 per share, reflecting an increase of 6.1% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $3.32 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 0.3%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Toll Brothers metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Home Sales' should come in at $3.29 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +0.8% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Land sales' to reach $65.19 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -11.3%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Closed/Delivered - Units' will reach 3,377 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3,431 .

Analysts expect 'Backlog - Units' to come in at 4,632 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 5,996 .

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Average delivered price (Total Average Price Per Unit)' will likely reach $974.45 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $950.20 .

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net contracts - Units' will reach 2,517 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 2,658 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Average Backlog Price' at $1173.67 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1078.70 .

Analysts predict that the 'Number of Selling Communities' will reach 445 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 408 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Gross Margin- Home sales' should arrive at $842.54 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $846.32 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, shares of Toll Brothers have returned +4.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.1% change. Currently, TOL carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.