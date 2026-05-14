Stay Ahead of the Game With Toll Brothers (TOL) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Toll Brothers (TOL) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.57 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 26.6% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $2.41 billion, declining 12% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Toll Brothers metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Home Sales' to reach $2.40 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -11.3%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Land sales' will likely reach $15.06 million. The estimate suggests a change of -53.8% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Closed/Delivered - Units' will reach 2,457 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 2,899 .

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Backlog - Units' reaching 5,466 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 6,063 .

Analysts expect 'Average delivered price (Total Average Price Per Unit)' to come in at $977.80 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $933.60 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net contracts - Units' stands at 2,872 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 2,650 .

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Average Backlog Price' of $1144.34 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1128.10 in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Backlog - Value' at $6.28 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $6.84 billion in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Number of Selling Communities' will reach 455 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 421 .

Analysts predict that the 'Gross Margin- Home sales' will reach $580.33 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $704.24 million in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, Toll Brothers shares have recorded returns of -5.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +8.2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), TOL will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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