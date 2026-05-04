Stay Ahead of the Game With Toast (TOST) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Toast (TOST) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.28 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 40% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.63 billion, increasing 21.8% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Toast metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Financial technology solutions' will reach $1.31 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +21%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Subscription services' stands at $264.59 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +26.6%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Hardware and professional services' to reach $47.92 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Subscription Annualized Recurring Run-Rate' will likely reach $1.11 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $883.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Payments Annualized Recurring Run-Rate' to come in at $1.01 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $830.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total Annualized Recurring Run-Rate (ARR)' should come in at $2.12 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1.71 billion in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, shares of Toast have returned +10% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10% change. Currently, TOST carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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