Stay Ahead of the Game With TJX (TJX) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, TJX (TJX) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.01 per share, reflecting an increase of 5.2% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $14.07 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.5%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific TJX metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Marmaxx' will reach $8.79 billion. The estimate points to a change of +4.1% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- TJX International' will reach $1.76 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +5.1% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- TJX Canada' to come in at $1.30 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +4.6% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- HomeGoods' of $2.24 billion. The estimate points to a change of +6.5% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Comparable store sales (YoY change) - Total' should come in at 3.2%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 4.0% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Comparable store sales (YoY change) - Marmaxx' stands at 2.5%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 5.0% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'New Stores' to reach 41 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 29 .

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Number of stores - Total' should arrive at 5,162 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 5,001 .

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Number of stores - U.S. - T.J. Maxx' will likely reach 1,343 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,326 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Number of stores - U.S. - Marshalls' reaching 1,239 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,204 .

The consensus among analysts is that 'Number of stores - Canada - HomeSense' will reach 162.00 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 160.00 million in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Number of stores - Europe - HomeSense' at 75.50 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 77.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

