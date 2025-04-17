Stay Ahead of the Game With Thermo Fisher (TMO) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) will announce quarterly earnings of $5.10 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 0.2% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $10.25 billion, declining 0.9% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Thermo Fisher metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services' to reach $5.61 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -2.1% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Specialty Diagnostics' should come in at $1.10 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -0.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Life Sciences Solutions' at $2.28 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.3%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Analytical Instruments' will reach $1.73 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +2.5% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenues- Customer Location- North America' should arrive at $5.43 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.7%.

The consensus estimate for 'Geographic Revenues- Customer Location- Asia-Pacific' stands at $1.88 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +0.8% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Geographic Revenues- Customer Location- Other regions' reaching $368.42 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.5%.

Analysts predict that the 'Geographic Revenues- Customer Location- Europe' will reach $2.60 billion. The estimate points to a change of -0.7% from the year-ago quarter.



Shares of Thermo Fisher have demonstrated returns of -15.7% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.3% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TMO is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

