Stay Ahead of the Game With Textron (TXT) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Textron (TXT) to post quarterly earnings of $1.17 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 2.5%. Revenues are expected to be $3.25 billion, up 3.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 1.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Textron metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Textron eAviation' of $10.56 million. The estimate points to a change of +50.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Manufacturing- Bell' reaching $854.45 million. The estimate suggests a change of +17.5% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Manufacturing- Textron systems' will reach $314.37 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.7%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Manufacturing- Textron Aviation' should arrive at $1.25 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +5.3% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Finance' will reach $15.24 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Manufacturing' stands at $3.23 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +3.5% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Manufacturing- Industrial' will likely reach $800.65 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -10.2%.

Analysts expect 'Segment Profit- Textron Aviation' to come in at $139.39 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $143 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Segment Profit- Bell' to reach $81.34 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $80 million in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Segment Profit- Textron Systems' at $39.99 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $38 million in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Segment profit- Industrial' should come in at $32.43 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $29 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Segment profit- Manufacturing' will reach $275.15 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $272 million.



Textron shares have witnessed a change of -9.6% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TXT is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

Textron Inc. (TXT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

